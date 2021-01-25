Michael Sylvester was last seen walking down Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Michael Sylvester left a location on Upper Riverdale Rd. in Riverdale on Sunday and did not return.

They said he was last seen walking down Arrowhead Blvd. in Jonesboro. He was said to be wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and black flip flops at the time.

The department described Michael as 5-foot-8, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. They said he is diagnosed with bipolar-2 disorder.

Clayton County Police are asking anyone who has seen Michael or may know where he is to call them at 770-477-3747.

It was one of two Mattie's Calls issued in the county, with police also searching for 21-year-old Jeremiah Jones, who hasn't been seen or heard from since Jan. 20.