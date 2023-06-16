The Michael Freeland Foundation was started after Freeland’s untimely death in 2021. This weekend, they plan to fundraise in hopes of giving back to young moms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fallen Jacksonville firefighter is being honored through a foundation in his memory.

Michael Freeland was an Engineer for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. He died in the line of duty in November 2021 while trying to save someone trapped in a U-haul.

Now, Freeland’s mother is keeping his legacy alive.

“I actually talked about it with Mike for years and I never knew what I wanted to do until he actually passed,” said Terona Feacher.

Freeland was born in February 1995. His mother was just 15 years old at the time.

Related Articles Fallen Jacksonville firefighter's mother remembering him by starting nonprofit

Feacher says she had to grow up fast and raise her son. He turned out great, she says and later became a firefighter who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Feacher realizes it’s not that easy for all young mothers raising their children.

“What I saw was a need or a cry for help,” said Feacher.

The Michael Freeland foundation was started after Freeland’s untimely death in 2021.

This weekend, Feacher says they plan to fundraise in hopes of giving back to young mothers.

“With the foundation, what I really want to do is help these teens matriculate and provide services that may help them with you know, maybe mental health counseling,” said Feacher.

The foundation’s mission is to provide educational and financial support for future firefighters, as well. Saturday, there will be a 'Sneaker Ball' to kick off fundraising.

“Hopefully this will let people see that we are continuing Mike’s legacy of serving and giving and just trying to meet a need that’s out there,” said Feacher.