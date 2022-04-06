Miami firefighters rescue a dog who was swimming in canal for 3 hours

The dog was found in the canal, exhausted, when a firefighter jumped into the water to save her.

When City of Miami Fire-Rescue was called to Belle Mead Wednesday, they found someone in distress, swimming in the canal behind the neighborhood.

In the water was a dog, which looked to be a boxer mix, a press release said

Fire-rescue received a call about a dog in distress at 8:45 a.m.. However, neighbors reported hearing the dog barking since 6 a.m., meaning she was most likely in the water for almost 3 hours, the release said.

Firefighter Rudy Gi jumped into the canal, saving the dog "from further harm."

According to CMFR, the dog was exhausted but had no live threatening injuries. The responding crew is attempting to find the dog's owners.