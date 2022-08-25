Watch: Video shows Miami-Dade police blocking pregnant woman from getting to emergency room

Kevin Enciso says he and his wife were pulled over for blowing the horn at a police officer as they rushed to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. —

A recent viral video of a traffic stop in Bradford County involving a pregnant woman has a lot of people talking about de-escalation.

The video recently surfaced showing another video from Miami-Dade where a police officer pulled a man and his pregnant wife over as they were headed to the emergency room.

“I honked at you one time very nice for you to move out the way, you want to continue and that's why I'm at the emergency room, I have an emergency for my wife,” said Kevin Enciso.

Enciso says he pulled up behind a Miami-Dade police officer who was having a conversation with another officer in the car next to him.

Enciso blew the horn to alert the officers that someone was behind them. One of the officers gets out and asks for Enciso's license.

He refuses to give it.

"Call your supervisor,” said Kevin Enciso, man pulled over.

After Enciso refuses to give his license, the officer tells him to get out of the car.

The July traffic stop becomes verbally heated, reminding Attorney John Phillips of his most recent case with a pregnant mom in Bradford County.

Cell phone video from last week showed a Bradford County deputy pulling a gun on the mom, the sheriff's office says he has since been fired.

"Improper detention, unreasonable use of force… pulling guns on the innocent is assault,” said John Phillips, attorney.

Back in Miami, Enciso says his wife had an accident the day before and needed to get to the emergency room to check on the baby.

“So, you're okay now,” said the Miami-Dade officer.

Instead of allowing the couple to get to the ER, the Miami-Dade officer calls paramedics. First Coast news Crime and Safety Analyst, Mark Baughman says the exchange was heated on both sides without reason.

"It's never good not to comply with law enforcement when they ask for something, if they want you to step out of the car… you step out of the car,” said Mark Baughman, Crime and Safety Analyst.“You can ask for the supervisor, there’s nothing wrong with that but it could've been handled differently on both ends of the spectrum there,” said Baughman.

The couple told our sister station, NBC Miami that they did receive treatment, but they felt their civil rights were violated.

“We do need to protect officers, but protecting officers is allowing them the ability to de-escalate and training them that every situation does not have to have a gun involved or sarcasm because that's only going to escalate emotions,” said John Phillips.