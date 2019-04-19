About 10 days after a car crashed into its doors, The Metro Diner in San Marco announced that it will be reopening on Saturday.

The original Metro Diner, located at 3302 Hendricks Ave., will reopen at 6:30 a.m. on April 20. It will resume normal hours.

The restaurant closed down for repairs following the crash on April 8.

“The city and community have been extremely supportive and accommodating in the efforts to get the diner back open as soon as possible,” said Mark Davoli, who founded Metro Diner in Jacksonville. “Easter weekend has always been an important time for Metro Diner where we have served families and friends for decades. It was imperative to us to continue that tradition for our loyal guests and dedicated Team Members.”

Metro Diner will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RELATED: Car crashes into original Metro Diner on Hendricks Avenue