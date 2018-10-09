Florence is creating the potential for more erosion along the First Coast's coastline. One area already dealing with severe erosion is Porpoise Point in St. Johns County.

Lisa Myers moved to Porpoise Point a year ago, right after Hurricane Irma. Since then, she has seen rapid erosion.

The erosion has exposed her seawall in the backyard. She didn’t even know she had a seawall because the sand used to cover it and the boulders next to it.

“There was sand over everything. I didn’t know we had any rocks here,” Myers said. “We have lost 100 yards of beach.”

That goes for most of the popular public beaches at Porpoise Point.

“Just recently, they’ve stopped vehicular traffic,” Myers noted.

At high tide, there’s nowhere to drive because the waves lap onto the sand dunes.

Frank Gassmann has been visiting Porpoise Point Beach for 60 years, long before it had houses on it.

He showed First Coast News old photos from the 1980’s of Porpoise Point before roads and houses were built on it. “This used to be big white sand dunes," Gassmann said, “They flattened them all out and built houses on it.”

Since the 1980s, hundreds of houses have been built here. During the last hurricane, roads were flooded by the storm surge.

And now erosion is persistent. In the 1980s, Dr. Neil Frank, director of the National Hurricane Center, studied coastal areas. Meteorologist Tim Deegan remembers Frank specifically expressed concerns about Porpoise Point and other certain coastal areas.

“They were big sand spits that naturally moved around, and he was becoming increasingly concerned that people were building homes, that there were large developments on land that essentially were sand spits that moved,” Deegan said

Deegan also remembers Dr. Frank’s concern for future generations who’d move to Porpoise Point and places like it.

“That people would move in and not be aware of how fragile the Porpoise Points of the country were,” Deegan said.

Myers learned about Dr. Frank’s concerns Monday from First Coast News. “I didn’t know that until you told me,” Myers said.

It’s doubtful builders or realtors or government officials – if they knew about this research – ever shared it with residents.

“I feel like the county may have thought about that before issuing building permits,” Myers said.

As for old-timers like Gassmann, he’s not surprised at the water and land’s movements. He’s seen it over the years.

“It comes. It goes. It’s filled up a bunch and it’s gone away. Ebb and flow,” he said.

© 2018 WTLV