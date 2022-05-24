Duval County Public Schools message concerning Texas shooting, security changes

School Police Chief Greg Burton says no backpacks or large handbags allowed at any Duval County public school this week.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools released the following message to parents and guardians this evening in light of the tragedy in Texas today:

"Hello Duval County Public Schools families, this is School Police Chief Greg Burton calling.

Words cannot describe the feelings we have here at the district as we see the tragedy unfolding today at a school in Texas. While we are deeply saddened, we also want to make you aware that we will be increasing our security measures at all schools for the remainder of the week in an abundance of caution.

Effective immediately, there will be no backpacks or large handbags allowed at any Duval County public school this week. Small purses will be allowed but will be subject to search. Repeating: There will be no backpacks or large handbags allowed at our school for the remainder of the week. Small purses will be allowed but will be subject to search.

I remind you that all of our schools are staffed with an armed police or security officer. In addition, all of our leadership officers will be at schools for the remainder of the week, and we have asked other law enforcement agencies in the area to be especially vigilant around our schools.