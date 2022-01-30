'I just wish that I could take away their troubles': Mercer alum on transplant wait list dreams of becoming a doctor

Bhavan Patel was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2019.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Mercer Alum got diagnosed with kidney failure in 2019. He's still looking for a kidney transplant to help him one day pursue his dreams of becoming a doctor.

During a 2019 internship Bhavan Patel received life changing news.

As part of the program, acted as a patient for medical students learning routine skills. While the students took turns checking Patel's blood pressure, the readings kept getting higher, and higher.

He then scheduled a doctor's appointment.

"My nephrologist told me and my dad 'hey this is definitely kidney failure. You are already at that point.' They told me I shouldn't even be walking," Patel said.

Soon after, Patel started kidney dialysis. He does it every night through a machine.

His treatments have now increased from 9 to 12 hours because his kidney function has decreased.

"At first I didn't like it 'god why did it have to be me?' I didn't want to go through that process. When you go through it, you realize you can't think like that. If it's not me it would be somebody else. I didn't want it to be somebody else," he said.

Patel graduated from Mercer in May 2021 with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology. Despite his health struggles, he still has hopes of becoming a nephrologist or a transplant surgeon.

"When you see other people going through their struggles and going through that, I just wish that I could take away their troubles as well. Because, I know what it's like being down there it's not a good place to be," he said.

Through all of this Patel just wants to help others.

"I keep thinking of the end goal. One day I will not be here, I will be able to help somebody else in this situation. That just gets me through it," he said.

Right now, Patel is still on the Emory University's kidney transplant wait list.

"In this moment, I have no idea what it means to me. But, I hope that it means the world to me when I do get it because they will allow me to pursue a career, and a life that I don't have right now," he said.

If anyone wants to consider becoming a kidney donor for Patel, you would need to start out by going to the Emory Transplant Center website and filling out the survey.

If you pass that screening, you will be directed through a medical evaluation process to determine if you can donate and if your kidney is a match for Patel.

Anyone with questions about the process can call Patel at (478) 951-8829.