Family of man who went missing for days appreciates new Jacksonville program

A new program asks families not to wait until there’s a crisis. R.E.V.A.M.P Duval allows caregivers to pre-register their loved ones in the event they wander off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 78-year-old Germilus Nonord was found alive by searchers in a heavily wooded and swampy area within a half mile of where he was last seen.

Wilbens Nonord is Germilus’ son, he says his dad had several incidents where he wandered off in the past because of his dementia.

“I didn’t know whether he was in the woods, whether he was in the streets, whether he got kidnapped. I mean a lot of things go through your mind when you have somebody missing especially at this age," said Germilus' son.

Nonord was found with the help of Jacksonville’s endangered person search and rescue program, called MEPSAR.

It’s a data-collecting, organized approach to searching for endangered individuals.

Out of the 103 times MEPSAR was used, it located the person within the search radius provided by the data 75% of the time.

That program now works closely with a program called R.E.V.A.M.P that will allow data to be gathered before someone goes missing.

“If your loved one were to wonder, time is of the essence providing vital information is incredibly time sensitive. Registering with R.E.V.A.M.P will now provide peace of mind but also allow for less worry and more action," said Mayor Lenny Curry.

Nonord’s son, Wilbens says he’s glad programs like this exist.

“I think that service is an excellent program and knowing that they are staying ahead of anything that could happen it makes it more interesting I would say,” said Wilbens.