It's okay not to be okay: Longest Table Community Resource is offering mental health help in Jacksonville

The organization held an event Saturday to reach the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's okay to not be okay.

That's the message that organizers of the Longest Table Community Resource wanted to spread to the community Saturday.

More than 20 vendors gathered along Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville to provide much needed resources on mental health and other health initiatives to an underserved portion of the community.

Step-by-Step founder and president Desiree Jones says that due to an ongoing stigma surrounding mental health, it's important to go out into the community to show what resources are available.

"That's why we have these events here, right smack dab in the middle of the community," Jones says, "to let them know that we're here for them. We want them to get help, we want them to get healed and we want them to know that there is hope for them. That's exactly why we're here, providing the resources for them."