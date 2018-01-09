JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Court records indicate that the suspect from the deadly mass shooting at the landing had a history of mental health issues. Regardless, JSO says he still purchased his firearm legally.

In the wake of that mass shooting, Dr. Theresa Rulien, a local mental health counselor and the President and CEO of the Child Guidance Center in Jacksonville, says there is a mental health crisis gripping the nation, and Florida is one of the states that need the most help in regard to services and resources for those in need of treatment.

"I would say we have a mental health issue because we are not addressing the issue as we should," said Dr. Rulien, "We are not funding services like we should."

She believes mental health should be treated with the same care and coverage as physical ailments.

"Florida is one of the least funded states in the country and Duval County is one of the least funded counties in the state, which puts us pretty much at the bottom," she said.

Rulien reports that one in five kids in Duval County has a mental health disorder. She says data shows the rate increases to 46 percent for teenagers. Over the last five years, she says the number of minors who have been Baker Acted increased by 50 percent locally.

"Baker Acting is a form of hospitalization, involuntary," she said.

While she calls it a double-edged sword because, while it’s good for addressing immediate threats, the stay is only for 72 hours and doesn't fix the long-term problem.

"You don’t want to just use the E.R. every time you get sick, and it’s the same with mental illness," said Dr. Rulien.

According to a statement in the Baker Act Task Force Report, it says in part, "Prevention and early intervention services are critical to reducing involuntary examinations in minors."

Dr. Rulien also shows data that explains how mental health treatment for your children will improve their physical and mental health outcomes overall, something she says is so crucial right now since suicide is the third leading cause of death for children ages 10 to 24 years old.

When it comes to a mass shooting, she says “survivor’s guilt” is a real issue that needs to be addressed and treated. It's not just the victims and the injured who are impacted, but she says parents should keep a close eye on children who see or hear of traumatic events to see how they are impacted.

"Don’t be afraid to ask somebody 'how are you doing, or how are you feeling? You seem a little different,'" she said. "I think it’s wonderful when we create a sense of community, and that means ‘I care about you’, so if you aren’t acting how you typically act I’m going to ask if you are okay."

In her experience, if parents and friends don’t reach out to offer help to loved ones, untreated mental health issues can lead to more problems down the road, like dropping out of school, substance abuse, addiction, criminal mischief, unemployment and homelessness.

If you want to help, Rulien says the public should contact elected officials to emphasize the importance of mental health care coverage and demand more funding for intervention and prevention programs.

You can donate to the Child Guidance Center by clicking here.

