JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 2019 marks a big year for the Meninak Club of Jacksonville. The civic club is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Its mission is to lend help where none is available.

"Meninak is all about civic service, service to the community. We have over the last 100 years given a million and a half dollars to local, Northeast Florida charities. We have given $550,000 scholarships to local area students to go on to further their education," said Kerry Varkonda, President of the Meninak Club.

"We've had some 4000 lunches like today's where we learn about our city, the environment, political issues, new developments that are happening in the city so we have a great chance to stay current on what's happening in our city. Then we do a lot of giving."

Varkonda says what he enjoys most about the club is its members' heart for service.

"There's some networking that we do, and that's good, but the main reason people are here is to serve the community collectively. They're just warm, wonderful, service-oriented people," said Varkonda.

