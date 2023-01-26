Two men injured in early morning shooting at The Beaches

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 Block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured at The Beaches.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 Block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both men were in their twenties, according to police. The first, a man in his early twenties, was shot on his upper left side. The second, a man also in his early twenties, took a gunshot to the hip. Both men were treated and released.

It is unknown what circumstances lead to the shooting, however, police believe the incident took place either near or inside an unmarked business in a nearby strip mall. There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an active investigation.