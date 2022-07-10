Two men injured in Brentwood area shooting

A 39-year-old and a 38-year-old were taken to the hospital by JFRD, both with gunshot wounds on their torsos.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were injured in a shooting early on Sunday morning in the Brentwood area.

Jacksonville police responded to a shopping plaza at 101 West 48th Street after receiving calls about a shooting. Law enforcement found two adult men with gunshot wounds.

A 39-year-old and a 38-year-old were taken to the hospital by JFRD, both with gunshot wounds on their torsos. The men are expected to be OK, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened outside of an event rental space while an event was happening inside. No suspect information was available, at this time.