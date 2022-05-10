'Right now our men and women are in crisis': St. Johns County Fire & Rescue gets funding for mental health

$500,000 was approved for St. Johns County Fire & Rescue for mental health resources.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When there is tragedy or disaster, firefighters and paramedics run in to help. But who helps them digest what they see and experience?

St. Johns County firefighters just received a half million dollars for mental health assistance.

"Right now our men and women are in crises," St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold said.

It’s been a hard few months for St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

"We’ve lost two souls over the last five months," Arnold said.

One was just over the weekend. Firefighter Brandon Estes died suddenly.

"The department is grieving," Jeremy Robshaw said. He is the administrative services Chief for St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Already in the works – but not yet approved -- was a program to provide mental health assistance to the men and women of St. Johns County Fire Rescue. Tuesday, the county commission approved $500,000 to make that happen.

Robshaw said, "When you’re in this job or field, you’re experiencing and seeing things that not everyone sees. And the public is certainly not seeing them and experiencing them at the rate and frequency at which we are experiencing them."

'Nationally, statistics show suicide is the leading cause of death with first responders and police," Arnold noted.

She pushed for the mental health funding for firefighters. She has personal experience with mental illness.

"I lost my father 15 years ago after a lifelong battle with mental health to suicide," Arnold said. "I’ve personally seen the tragedy and fallout of what that looks like."

Twenty percent of St. Johns County Fire Rescue are military veterans. That can be beneficial. It also means there is another layer of possibly traumatic experiences.

"So then you have a compounding situation," Robshaw said.

The county’s population boom and growing emergency call volume could add to the mental strain.

The allocation will also pay for the creation of a chaplain position.