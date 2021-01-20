Memorial Hospital Jacksonville opens vaccine clinic for healthcare workers on first-come, first-serve basis

Healthcare workers will need to bring the completed consent form along with their driver's license and employee badge or ID.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Memorial Hospital Jacksonville has opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on a first-come, first-served basis for all Northeast Florida healthcare workers.

Check-ins for the vaccinations will be located at the Memorial Office building entrance.

To receive the vaccine, organizers say healthcare workers will need to bring the completed consent form along with their driver's license and employee badge or ID.

Click here to view and fill out the consent form.

The clinic will open on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.