A groom from the Kingsland area is getting national attention for saving a drowning teenager on the shores of Alabama on his wedding day.

Zac Edwards, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Mobile, was celebrating his wedding in Orange Beach, Alabama. Meanwhile, the Robinson family was enjoying a beach day.

"A woman came up and looked out and said, 'Hey that kid's having a hard time getting back to shore,'" said Edwards.

When 18 year old Jamel Robinson was seen struggling in the water, Edwards dropped everything, with the encouragement of his wife.

"She said go get him, so I took my shirt off," said Edwards. "And I started to take my pants off and she's like, 'You don't have time.' He was going down really fast."

Edwards said he kept Robinson's head above water as he pulled him out.

"I got up and she's running out in her wedding dress, I'm bleeding from my nose," Edwards said. "And I'm trying to tell her to get away cause I know how important that wedding dress was."

Lashan Robinson, the teen's mom, said "Words are not enough to express my gratitude and feeling blessed that Mr. Edward's unselfish act saved my son."

"I wasn't going to watch him drown in front of my wife and kids," said Edwards.

Robinson has returned back to work and school full time. He'll be graduating from high school this year.

