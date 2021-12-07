Meeting organized to discuss proposed homeless shelter on Fairfax Street

If approved, the new shelter will be located at 2610 Fairfax Street near RV Daniels Elementary School and Susie E. Tolbert Elementary School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sulzbacher homeless center is hoping to open a location on Jacksonville's Mid-westside in the near future.

If approved, the new shelter will be located at 2610 Fairfax Street near RV Daniels Elementary School and Susie E. Tolbert Elementary School. The current location for the shelter is on East Adams Street.

Councilman Garrett L. Dennis will hold a community meeting at Susie E. Tolbert Elementary School to discuss the possible move.

The meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“I am focused on ensuring that the community has a voice in this important decision, as this is a very complex proposition”, Dennis said. The idea to explore this location is currently being proposed by Sulzbacher, currently located at 611 East Adams Street."