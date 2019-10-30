JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A new cannabis center in Jacksonville Beach is having a grand opening Wednesday.

The MedMen Enterprises facility at 308 3rd St. S. becomes the seventh location in Florida in addition to it operations across the United States. The company said it is planning additional stores in the state.

All customers will receive 25 percent off during the grand opening. A portion of the proceeds for the first month of sales will benefit Epilepsy Florida, according to MedMen.

The store opens at 9 a.m. Regular store hours for patients are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

MedMen’s recently launched same-day delivery platform will be available to Florida patients before year’s end, officials said.

RELATED: US finalizing rule to allow farmers to legally grow hemp

RELATED: Democrat Buttigieg used marijuana 'a handful of times'

RELATED: Mayor's budget passes in city council meeting with various issues addressed