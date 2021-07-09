Medical Examiner rules deputy-involved shooting death in Fruit Cove a suicide, deputy unhurt

As the deputy approached the vehicle, deputies say the driver fired one round and in reaction, the deputy fired too.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from the original report)

The Medical Examiner has ruled that the man who died during a deputy-involved shooting incident in Fruit Cove Tuesday died by suicide, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say he died as a result of the incident. The deputy was not injured.

At approximately 4:23 p.m., a St. Johns County Deputy performed a traffic stop in the northwest part of St. Johns County. As the deputy approached the vehicle, deputies say the driver fired one round and in reaction, the deputy fired one round.

The Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed the manner of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The driver of the vehicle also sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder that was the result of the round fired by the deputy, police say.

That wound was determined to be non-life threatening.

The deputy involved was Deputy Jylton Tusha, deputies say. Deputy Jylton Tusha has been with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office since Oct. 14, 2019, and this is his first officer-involved shooting.

The reason for the traffic stop is under investigation.

“This is an unfortunate situation for all involved and illustrates the dangers of this profession and that a deputy sheriff never really knows what they are approaching,” said Sheriff Hardwick. “We ask that you keep those involved in your thoughts and prayers including the deceased’s family.”

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of mental health and encourages anyone who may be struggling or know of someone struggling to reach out for help.