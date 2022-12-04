Update: Medical Examiner confirms bones found in Fernandina Beach are human

Deputies believe these are very old bones, and they have called in an anthropologist with Florida Gulf Coast University to study them.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — **Warning: This story includes a photo of human skeletal remains that some may find disturbing.

The medical examiner has determined that the skeletal remains found Tuesday in Fernandina Beach are human, according to an update from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Construction workers dug up the bones at a construction site on Bonnieview Road, deputies say.

Deputies believe these are very old bones, and they have called in an anthropologist with Florida Gulf Coast University to study them and help determine who died, how they died, and how long ago this person has been dead.