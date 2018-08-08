The Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday that the body that was found in a retention pond near in St. Johns County is 20-year-old Arthur Wagner III.
"Artie" was reported missing earlier this week. He was last seen riding his yellow dirt bike near Wildwood Drive on Saturday.
Early Tuesday morning, SJSO said its Aviation Unit found a body in a retention pond. Investigators discovered the body while searching for Wagner. They said they were led to the body after finding motorcycle tracks leading to the edge of the pond and believed it was Wagner, but couldn't confirm.
Authorities also found and removed a yellow dirt bike from the pond.
The Medical Examiner confirmed that the body is Wagner, per SJSO. They ruled his death a drowning.