The Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday that the body that was found in a retention pond near in St. Johns County is 20-year-old Arthur Wagner III.

"Artie" was reported missing earlier this week. He was last seen riding his yellow dirt bike near Wildwood Drive on Saturday.

Early Tuesday morning, SJSO said its Aviation Unit found a body in a retention pond. Investigators discovered the body while searching for Wagner. They said they were led to the body after finding motorcycle tracks leading to the edge of the pond and believed it was Wagner, but couldn't confirm.

ON SCENE: SJCSO confirms the have located a body believed to be that of missing man. Crews staged along Deer Chase Dr. near Woodbridge Ln. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/OMRijfpkvr — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) August 7, 2018

Authorities also found and removed a yellow dirt bike from the pond.

Yellow dirt bike has been removed from the pond and towed away @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/mUDNIjJOJY — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) August 7, 2018

Divers have located and recovered a yellow motorcycle from the pond, which matches the description of the one involved with our recent missing person case.

Law Enforcement activity remains at the location currently, but we will be returning the road to normal traffic flow ASAP pic.twitter.com/SQFHpskQZe — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 7, 2018

The Medical Examiner confirmed that the body is Wagner, per SJSO. They ruled his death a drowning.

© 2018 WTLV