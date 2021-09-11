MCSO issues Missing Endangered Child Alert for infant girl

Brittany Stover was last seen at her home at 19325 SE 92nd Street, in Ocklawaha.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert for an infant girl.

Brittany Stover was last seen at her home at 19325 SE 92nd Street, in Ocklawaha.

There is currently a court order to take her into custody, however, her whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to the MCSO.

There sheriff's office says there is reason to believe she may be in danger.

Brittany is 20 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.