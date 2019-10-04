A traffic stop in Glynn county back in January brought up suspicion of questionable activity into the Glynn Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team, or GBNET. That suspicion can be heard on video from a major with the McIntosh sheriff's office. Video that was requested by the sheriff's office into the former narcotics unit.

Last week, we told you about the disbanding of GBNET. The decision came after an internal affairs investigation uncovered a sergeant reportedly having sex with two confidential informants.

Major Danny Lowe can be seen on body camera footage from Glynn County in January. He was pulled over for hopping a curb on his way to the interstate, according to that video.

During that video, Lowe expressed to the deputy that pulled him over if GBNET told him they had pulled him over earlier in the night and felt it was retaliation.

“GBNET, we have a little feud going on between us and Mcintosh and it’s all because of one guy and he does everything he can to cause us problems," Lowe said.

Lowe said GBNET pulled him over earlier that night saying he was weaving, but believes the stop was motivated by that ongoing feud.

McIntosh Sheriff’s office requested copies of records showing who pulled Lowe over and the reason behind it.

Glynn County Sheriff John Powell reviewed the footage and said no policy violations took place according to the Brunswick News report last week.

Lowe's truck was searched, but eventually let go.

The claim of retaliation though by GBNET was one of two questionable actions brought up in court last week, as reported by the Brunswick News.

The other, a 2018 drug investigation where GBNET followed a confidential informant to Nassau County as part of a deal to buy meth, without telling Nassau County Sheriff’s office.

Without that notification, had the officers been in possession at any time, they’d be subject to jail like anyone else.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper confirmed their office wasn’t notified. He adds, it’s more of a courtesy notification, but not a violation of the law.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed a case where GBNET failed to notify them as well in the last year.