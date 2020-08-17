McDonald's to offer free coffee for parents on Monday

The fast-food company is offering free coffee to show appreciation to "the parents who are working hard to maintain during this pandemic."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McDonald's is offering a free cup of coffee to parents Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Parents will have the choice of either a medium roast coffee or iced coffee. The fast-food company is offering free coffee to show appreciation to "the parents who are working hard to maintain during this pandemic."

All North Florida locations are participating in the event, according to the company.