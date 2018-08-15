JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of a Jacksonville mother-of-three who was gunned down inside her car at a Southside McDonald’s drive-thru remembers her as a loving mother known for her sense of humor and contagious laugh.

Jamie Roque, 32, was shot and killed inside her car at the McDonald’s on Baymeadows Road Friday.

“Each milestone that a woman could have, she was probably there for all of them,” Angelina Roque, Jamie Roque’s niece, said.

While Jamie was technically her aunt, Angelina, 17, described her as more of a second mother. Angelina, her mother and Roque spent Thursday night shopping, laughing and eating fast food that shattered their diets. They had no idea it’d be the last night the three would share.

“It feels like someone stole something from you,” Angelina said.

Angelina awoke Friday morning to a phone call.

“Is it Jamie’s car? Is it Jamie? Jamie’s not picking up,” she remembered saying.

She rushed to the McDonald’s and found it swarmed by police. That’s where Angelina learned Roque was gone.

“I felt like a shift had happened in the world,” Angelina said. “I felt like…I felt like the air just got harder to breathe.”

For every milestone Roque had been a part of, there’s now one that she’ll miss.

“I think about when I’m gonna get married because she loves [my boyfriend] Justin so much, how she’s not gonna be able to be there,” Angelina said. “I think about the moments of graduation. This year’s supposed to be the funnest year of my high school career.”

Angelina’s broken heart cracked even more on Saturday, when she happened to drive past the scene of the murder of Heidy Villanueva. Her only comfort was the thought that Roque was watching over the little girl in heaven.

“It gives us comfort to think that Jamie’s showing her how to braid, showing her how to put her makeup on. Because that’s how me and her were [when I was that age],” Angelina said.

Angelina said Roque adored her three little boys, who are now being cared for by their father. As she tried to piece together how to move forward, Angelina shared what she would say to Roque if she had one last moment.

“I would tell her don’t leave me because we need more people like you,” she said. “Don’t leave me because I can’t see color no more. I can’t feel anything but pain without you, Jamie. Jamie, I love you, more than words can ever explain.”

