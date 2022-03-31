McCoys Creek Boulevard restoration expected to finish summer 2022

The City of Jacksonville has committed $105.4 million over the next three years to restore McCoys Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When it rains in Jacksonville's Mixon Town, it rains, a lot. Last week, the flood waters were so high, it nearly touched street signs. People who live near McCoy Creek compared the creek to a river when it floods. Residents have been patiently waiting for a change. One neighbor, who goes by Miss. B, has called Mixon Town home for 30 years.

"They have to close it off," Miss B said. "We have to take the backstreets in order to get through. It gets worse before it gets better."

Miss. B said she is relying on the McCoy Creek Restoration Project to reduce flooding. City officials said the goal is to create a more natural design with expanded flood plain. Basically, to mitigate flooding in nearby neighborhoods - crews are working on restoring the creek to a more natural state.

The project could create opportunities to build bike trails and parks.

As of Wednesday, McCoys Creek Boulevard is blocked off, including the bridges on Stockton & King street. Councilman Reggie Gaffney said the project is currently in its first phase; removing the boulevard is expected to wrap up this summer.

"Phase two is actually cleaning up that creek, move a lot of this shrubbery, dig deeper and just clean it up," Gaffney added.

To the councilman, the restoration project hits close to him. He grew up near the creek.

Groundwork Jax, a non-profit partner in the project, said the city of Jacksonville is working on finalizing a contract to finish the design and build new bridges. The replacement should start in the Fall of 2022.

"Each month you'll see a little more movement towards this project," Gaffney said.