Following Wednesday's fatal shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Navy Station Mayport wants service members and their families along the First Coast to know help is all around.

Military officials say a sailor fatally shot two civilian Defense Department employees and wounded a third, before turning the gun on himself at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. Military officials say the sailor used his service weapons.

There are a variety of services available for the 11,000 men and women who call Naval Station Mayport home, but those services are not just exclusive to people serving at Mayport.

“We’re like the one-stop-shop,” said fleet and family services supervisor Elinor Cantrell.

Inside Building One at Naval Station Mayport, you’ll find 'The Fleet and Family Services Support Center.'

Supervisor Elinor Cantrell said a variety of services are offered inside. Those services focus on everything from counseling on day to day stress to financial services. There are also programs geared toward those new parents as well.

Best of all, the services are free.

“Our door is free," Cantrell said. [You can] walk-in, receive that counseling if we need to get other services involved we can and we have it all here."

All services are available to military members at Mayport, NAS Jax and King’s Bay.

“They can do telephonic counseling, they can do Skype on it," Cantrell said.

The easiest way to get involved at Mayport is to head over to building one, but if you can’t make it in, you can also call 866-293-2776.

“We are so strong in information and referral that if we do not know the answer here, we will find the answer," she said.

Some service members may be hesitant to ask for help, but Cantrell credits base leadership captains and commanding officers for stepping in.

“When they see something and they see a service member or a spouse having difficulties they know that they can walk someone over here," she said. [They can] give us a call and that is one of the big shifts I’ve seen in my 21 years I’ve worked with the military.”

Help is always just a phone call away, 24/7 with Military One Source. You can reach Military One Source by dialing 1-800-342-6947.