Mayoral Candidate Donna Deegan casts ballot in Jacksonville race

Democratic Candidate Donna Deegan greeted supporters at the Beaches Branch Library, an early voting location, before and after going in to vote.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Democratic Mayoral Candidate Donna Deegan cast her ballot for Tuesday's election Thursday morning.

Deegan greeted supporters at the Beaches Branch Library, an early voting location. She has a strong lead in the Jacksonville mayoral race, according to a poll of likely voters from the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida.

Deegan told First Coast News Thursday that the only poll that really matters is the one Election Day where people cast their ballots. She encourages everyone to get out and vote and says she'll be out motivating voters through Election Day.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Deegan said about casting her ballot. "This has been 16 months since I started this campaign and we've been in a lot of neighborhoods talking to a lot of people so it's great to finally get to this day and actually have the opportunity to cast my ballot."

