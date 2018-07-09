JACKSONVILLE, Fla.---Jacksonville City Council members are expected to pass a billion dollar budget by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Mayor Curry and some council members are already rolling up their sleeves, literally to show the need to repair historic African-American cemeteries.

A mayor often has to wear many different hats on the job and sometimes that even requires him to roll up his sleeves literally. Friday, that meant trading in the suit and pen for camouflage and a chainsaw.

Alongside Council members Sam Newby and Ju'Coby Pittman, the trio started clearing the way in one of the cities most neglected cemeteries across the city.

“We’ve learned of this neglect recently and so we’re out here prepping it," Mayor Curry said.

The mayor is looking to drop $1.2 million into cleaning up the rest of Pinehurst cemetery and another million across five other cemeteries across the city.

“To be able to preserve the African-American history where loved ones can feel comfortable and safe," council member Ju'Coby Pittman said.

Currently, tombstones sit in overgrown fields, barely any indication you’re even in a cemetery. The city is looking into adding new signs, benches and water fountains to make families more comfortable, but City Council still has to approve the funds to make it happen.

How the city ended up with numerous cemeteries in town in disarray is still unclear.

"I don’t know the history, I inherited this problem, I’m a problem solver," Mayor Curry said.

A problem the mayor and council members say is worth fixing.

“This is about honoring your responsibility, but the dignity and respect of the people and families here and the neighborhood.”

