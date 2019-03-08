As the pursuit of Lot J speeds up following an announcement this week, it raises questions about other developments downtown, like The Jacksonville Landing. What is in store for the Landing in the coming months?

Mayor Lenny Curry says there are still several steps to take before any concrete details can be released.

"As we think about Bay Street, it's really not that long of a distance when you think about big cities," Mayor Curry said. "So I believe this will drive development all down Bay Street."

The $1 million demolition of the Jacksonville Landing is expected to start in the fall, according to the city. We asked the mayor about the months to follow after the demolition.

"I would expect by the end of this year, the Downtown Investment Authority will put a request for proposal out for the landing," he said. "What should be there? I happen to believe that a part of it should be green space, not all of it, contrary to what some have said. I think some of it should be green space for the public, but there should also be something iconic there."

Mayor Curry says that will come eventually, but that's not their top focus right now.

"We're not headed there right now," he said. "In fact, the focus right now on development down at the stadium is Lot J. I mean, that is where our focus is at this moment in time."

Mayor Curry says they need to see what the market can bear once they reach the point of construction or lack thereof.

We asked if they plan to replace Metro Park with the property at the Landing since in the contract for Metro Park states that in exchange for being funded by federal dollars it cannot be constructed unless a similar park is made available nearby.

"We are exploring what would be the best and highest use of met park in the shipyards based on environmental concerns and if we did any kind of a change there it has to be approved by the federal government," he said. "There have been discussions that have happened but that's not anything that's imminent, that's not anything that's real right now. What's real is Lot J."

The Landing’s demolition will be similar to the step by step removal of the old county courthouse.