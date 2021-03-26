Jacksonville Mayor Curry lifts mask mandate

"Since the start of the pandemic, the decisions I’ve made have been based on data. I’ve worked with hospital leadership, researchers, emergency management and more to make decisions that will help keep our community safe. At this time, based on current data, I have decided to lift the mask mandate that requires masks be worn indoors, in public spaces, where you could not be six feet apart. While I am lifting the City mandate, businesses can still require individuals to wear a mask. This action demonstrates that we are another step closer to getting back to normal, but we are not there yet. I encourage citizens to continue to take personal responsibility and make choices that they feel best protect themselves, their loved ones, and neighbors. Wear a mask when you can’t social distance, wash your hands frequently and, if you are eligible, I encourage you to get the vaccine." Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry