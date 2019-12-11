On Tuesday, Keith Powers was permanently appointed as Director and Fire Chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Up until he was appointed, Powers served as Interim Director and Fire Chief since June.

“Keith has been an exemplary member of JFRD for more than 23 years and has served in a number of leadership roles,” Mayor Curry said. “While serving as Interim Chief, he guided the department through budget, storm season, and a number of high-profile public safety initiatives. Jacksonville will be well served with Chief Powers continuing in this role.”

Powers started his career in 1994 with the Nassau County Fire and Rescue Department and joined JFRD two years later, where he quickly rose up the ranks to Captain.

Now, the appointment needs approval from the Jacksonville City Council.

RELATED: JFRD fire chief set to retire at end of month after 25 years of service