A court bailiff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office died Sunday evening after Florida Highway Patrol says she and her family were struck by a suspected drunk driver on I-95, prompting messages of condolences from the mayor of Jacksonville, law enforcement and first responders.

We are heartbroken to say that one of our #JSO employees, Cathy Adams has passed away within the last hour from injuries sustained in the traffic crash earlier this morning.



If you are inclined to do so, please say a prayer for the Adams family. 🙏🏼💙 https://t.co/qbrOH39frU — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 10, 2018

Cathy Adams, 43, her husband, JSO Officer William Adams, 50, and their two teenagers were driving back from the Mandarin vs Columbus game in Orlando when FHP says they were struck by a suspected drunk driver identified as Kim Johnston, 46, in St. Johns County.

The accident occurred on I-95 near SR-16 in St. Johns County around 1:15 a.m. FHP says Adams died at 8:14 p.m.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted out "We kneel and pray" following news of Adams death.

They heart of your city breaks with you. We kneel and pray. https://t.co/ZkN3gYTJeL — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) December 10, 2018

The Clay County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter to display their mourning band for Adams.

Tonight we display our mourning band, as we send our heartfelt condolences, prayers and support to our @JSOPIO family. A terrible crash occurred and we are heartbroken.



We simply ask for your thoughts to be with them during this troubling time. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/4GBAbhgcrQ — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) December 10, 2018

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted their support for Adams' family.

We offer our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters in blue....This family of four was hit by a drunk driver in a tragic accident and need all our support. pic.twitter.com/ruXZ8EL01d — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) December 10, 2018

Johnston was arrested on two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury to another person, however, FHP says they expect one of those charges to be upgraded to DUI manslaughter.

