A court bailiff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office died Sunday evening after Florida Highway Patrol says she and her family were struck by a suspected drunk driver on I-95, prompting messages of condolences from the mayor of Jacksonville, law enforcement and first responders.
Cathy Adams, 43, her husband, JSO Officer William Adams, 50, and their two teenagers were driving back from the Mandarin vs Columbus game in Orlando when FHP says they were struck by a suspected drunk driver identified as Kim Johnston, 46, in St. Johns County.
The accident occurred on I-95 near SR-16 in St. Johns County around 1:15 a.m. FHP says Adams died at 8:14 p.m.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted out "We kneel and pray" following news of Adams death.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter to display their mourning band for Adams.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted their support for Adams' family.
Johnston was arrested on two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury to another person, however, FHP says they expect one of those charges to be upgraded to DUI manslaughter.
