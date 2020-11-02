Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to file legislation with the Jacksonville City Council on Wednesday to appoint seven people to the JEA Board of Directors.

This comes after the announcement that Jacksonville City Council's special investigatory committee will enter a months-long probe into the utility's failed invitation to negotiate (ITN) process.

The seven appointees are:

John D. Baker II, Executive Chairman & CEO, FRP Holdings, Inc.

Joseph P. DiSalvo, lieutenant general, U.S. Army (ret.)

Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., president & CEO, Edward Waters College

Dr. Leon L. Haley, Jr., CEO, UF Health Jacksonville

Marty Lanahan, executive vice president & regional president, Iberia Bank

Robert “Bobby” L. Stein, president, The Regency Group

The appointment legislation will be introduced at the Feb. 25 meeting of City Council. JEA board members are appointed by the mayor and must be confirmed by City Council.

During Monday's meeting, council members began by hearing from union representatives who expressed gratitude for the JEA investigation but made it clear that there is still hesitation on the part of JEA employees to come forward with information.

