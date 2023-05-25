Mayor-elect Donna Deegan introduces team members during first press conference

Mayor-elect Donna Deegan introduced her administration during a press conference on Thursday.

The Deegan administration is stacked with some local heavyweights, including former Mayor John Delaney and former sheriff Nat Glover.

Deegan's team consists of:

Former Mayor John Delaney who served as the president of the University of North Florida, and spearheaded a $2.5 billion Better Jacksonville plan

Former JSO Assistant Lakesha Burton who recently ran for Jacksonville sheriff

Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover

Kevin Gay of Operation New Hope who is a crime reform advocate

Entrepreneur and philanthropist David Miller who founded Our Jax

North Florida Blue Market President Darnell Smith

Deegan addressed issues surrounding crime in the River City. She said her conversations with Sheriff T.K. Waters have been productive, so far.