Mayor-elect Donna Deegan introduces team members during first press conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor-elect Donna Deegan introduced her team during her first press conference since the election on Thursday.
The Deegan administration is stacked with some local heavyweights, including former Mayor John Delaney and former sheriff Nat Glover.
Deegan's team consists of:
- Former Mayor John Delaney who served as the president of the University of North Florida, and spearheaded a $2.5 billion Better Jacksonville plan
- Former JSO Assistant Lakesha Burton who recently ran for Jacksonville sheriff
- Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover
- Kevin Gay of Operation New Hope who is a crime reform advocate
- Entrepreneur and philanthropist David Miller who founded Our Jax
- North Florida Blue Market President Darnell Smith
Deegan addressed issues surrounding crime in the River City. She said her conversations with Sheriff T.K. Waters have been productive, so far.
When it comes to Jacksonville sports, Deegan stayed tight-lipped surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium renovations. However, she did express excitement for the Florida-Georgia game staying in Jacksonville.