Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan announces next round of staff appointments

Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan will make history this weekend in becoming Jacksonville's first woman mayor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the next step in the transition process, Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan announced the next round of staff appointments.

“I’m excited to announce this bipartisan group of leaders who will be joining my administration,” said Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan. “They represent the culture of collaboration, innovation, accountability, and transparency that we will bring to City Hall. I look forward to working with them to deliver a new day in Jacksonville.”

Joe Inderhees will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff. Over a 25-year career as a television newsroom leader and manager, he has given a voice to the voiceless, solved problems, and led a culture of innovation and inclusiveness for Scripps News, First Coast News, and NBC Bay Area News.

Kelli O’Leary will serve as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. She is the Organizational Development Director for Liberty Landscape Supply. Previously, Kelli served at the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s Vice President of Engagement and as the City of Jacksonville’s Director of Employee Services.

Tracye Polson will serve as Director of Strategic Partnerships. She is a licensed clinical social worker who works with adults, couples, and families in Jacksonville. Tracye has also led a non-profit focused on infants and children and taught at multiple universities.

Lynn Sherman will serve as Executive Director of Health Programs. She is the Executive Director of Community Transformation at Baptist Health where she has focused on community engagement, implementing Community Health Needs Assessment strategies, population health, diversity, and youth mentoring and pipeline employment. Previously, Lynn was a respiratory therapist.

Former Council Member Garrett Dennis will serve as Director of Boards and Commissions. He owns a construction company and a local restaurant. Prior to serving on the City Council, Garrett served for 14 years at the Supervisor of Elections Office as Director of Community Outreach. He has also worked as a teacher within the Duval County Public School system.

Former Council Member Scott Wilson will serve as Council Liaison. He is the Compliance Administrator for Total Military Management. Previously, Scott served as an Executive Council Assistant, City Council Member, Vice President, and President of the Jacksonville City Council.

Former Atlantic Beach Commissioner Brittany Norris will serve as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. A communications and design professional, she is the Digital Director at Whalebone Media. Previously, Brittany served on the Atlantic Beach City Commission in Seat 5, as Mayor Pro Tem, and as Chair of the Board Member Review Committee.

Council Member Al Ferraro will serve as Director of Neighborhoods. He is a small business owner who founded Ferraro Lawn Service in 1986. On the Jacksonville City Council, Al has worked to ensure fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability in government.

Joshua Hicks will serve as Affordable Housing and Community Development Director. He is the Senior Platform Administrator at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. A career non-profit professional, Joshua has advanced democracy, environmental, and healthcare causes and advocated for housing solutions in Jacksonville.

Deegan’s office will be hosting several events in celebration of her upcoming inauguration. The kick-off celebration will take place on Friday evening at the Hyatt Regency.

Her swearing-in ceremony will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.