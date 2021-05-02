Mayor Curry to share crucial information about COVID-19 vaccine on GMJ Friday

Be sure to tune in at 6:30 a.m. to receive the latest information.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Set your alarms! Mayor Lenny Curry will be live on Good Morning Jacksonville Friday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine access on Jacksonville's northside.

This comes after Curry released details about a new supply of Pfizer vaccines available at a Northside senior center during a news conference Thursday.

Curry said vaccines will be administered at Clanzel T. Brown Senior Center located at 4575 Moncrief Road on Friday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Florida Health Department has supplied the City with 975 vials of each dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Five hundred vaccines will be administered the first day, while the remaining 475 will be administered the following day.

Be sure to tune in at 6:30 a.m. to receive the latest information.