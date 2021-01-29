Mayor Curry to give important COVID-19 vaccine information on GMJ Friday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Set your alarms! Mayor Lenny Curry will be providing a detailed recap of the important information you need to know as the city prepares to distribute the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Curry will appear live on Good Morning Jacksonville at 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
On Monday, Curry tweeted that the city would receive additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine from Florida once more vaccines arrive from the federal government.
Curry said he was working directly with Jared Moskowitz, Florida's Director of Emergency Management and that the city's original supply has been secured.
