Mayor Curry to give important COVID-19 vaccine information on GMJ Friday

Curry will appear live on Good Morning Jacksonville at 6:45 a.m. on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Set your alarms! Mayor Lenny Curry will be providing a detailed recap of the important information you need to know as the city prepares to distribute the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Curry will appear live on Good Morning Jacksonville at 6:45 a.m. on Friday.

Update: Today we announced our detailed plan to distribute the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at two of our City senior centers. Please tune in to @fcn2go at 6:45 am and @news4jax at 7:15 am and @ActionNewsJax at 7:45 am Friday morning. I’ll recap this important information — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 29, 2021

On Monday, Curry tweeted that the city would receive additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine from Florida once more vaccines arrive from the federal government.

Curry said he was working directly with Jared Moskowitz, Florida's Director of Emergency Management and that the city's original supply has been secured.

I’ve been working with @JaredEMoskowitz, Director of Florida Division of Emergency Mgt, on vaccine supplies. They secured our original supply. They assured me that we will get additional vaccine for city sites when more supplies arrive from the Federal Govt. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 26, 2021