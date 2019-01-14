JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The violence that has rattled the City of Jacksonville for the past few years has the city in a grip, and city hall trying to break it.

Four years ago crime was the central platform in then-mayoral candidate Lenny Curry's platform.

"Anyone would look at my record would see my entire time in office a focus on this issue, a sense of urgency on this issue," he said.

A few days before filing for re-election in the 2019 elections, Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams, and State's Attorney Melissa Nelson sat down to discuss the issue.

Curry said he kept his promise to the community. He added to the Sheriff's budget for more police officers and more crime-fighting equipment.

As a result of the effort, Curry said they are seeing a decrease in the crime problem.

"We've had a slight decrease this year," Curry said. "I am not happy with where were are, we've got a long ways to go. We are making progress."

Sheriff Mike Williams is part of the effort and blames the violence on street-level gangs.

"We are starting to see traction," said Williams. "We are down overall in crime in Jacksonville six percent, overall violent crimes down 4%, property crimes down six percent."

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said two years ago she created a targeted prosecution team to assist in the fight.

"We assigned prosecutors to support the sheriff's office crime initiatives and embedded them," she said.

In 2019 she said she plans to beef up her targeted prosecution team adding more lawyers and more investigators.

She said they're working smarter.

The sheriff stated that in Jacksonville's Northwest Quadrant crime is down 22-percent.

Bishop John Guns, creator of Save Our Sons, and Andrew George have been working Northwest Jacksonville. They are trying to transform the lives of young men who are affiliated with gangs or know someone who is in a gang.

When asked if they are seeing a difference from the effort being made in City Hall, Guns said there are still issues.

"From data, I can't say there is a difference," said Guns. "From an optics, there are still challenges we see everyday."

He said they currently have 23 young men in their program and they are watching them transform into men with goals and ambition.

Guns said they are now trying to connect with area businesses to become mentors to the young men. He calls the program Men-Turn.

He applauds the effort from City Hall but said it will take more; much more.

"Ultimately it is about creating a community culture," said Guns.

Curry said he is not ready to take a victory lap, but he wants the community to know he is focused on the issue.

"We have to work every single day to drive it down," said Curry. "Drive down shootings, drive homicides, drive down murders, and the sheriff will tell you those numbers are down."

Curry said the next effort is the nonprofit "Cure Violence." The organization will visit Jacksonville and make its assessment before presenting a plan to the city.