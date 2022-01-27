Mayor Curry, JFRD to announce new fire safety & prevention position

The mayor is speaking from the same area where a grandmother died and two young children were hospitalized with critical injuries after a fire destroyed their home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is set to announce a new position within the city's fire department to address fire safety and prevention.

The mayor will hold a news conference to announce the new position Thursday afternoon in a residential area of the Moncrief Park neighborhood on West 21st Street. That's the same block where earlier this month, a grandmother died and two young children were taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a fire destroyed their home.

The children, 2-year-old Stephanie and 4-year-old Derrick, were both put on ventilators at the hospital, according to family members.

Curry, joined by representatives from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, will share details of how increasing funding for public safety has delivered life-saving results, as well as announcing the new position. Following the news conference, Curry, JFRD Chief Keith Powers and Dr. Charles Moreland, Director of Community & International Affairs, will conduct a community fire walk.

A neighbor initially called police to report the fire on Jan. 12. No one was able to help before JFRD crews arrived due to a burglar bar on the door that firefighters had to remove before they could get in, JSO said.