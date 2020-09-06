Jacksonville mayor expected to announce 'policy initiatives' that address racial inequalities at Tuesday march

Details of the plans have not been revealed. He will be joined by Jacksonville Jaguar Leonard Fournette.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to make what his office calls a "big announcement" Tuesday ahead of a protest march led by Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette.

The mayor's staff is refusing to elaborate any further, but community leaders are hoping the announcement is related to the social justice issues being raised by protesters here and around the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

As president of the Jacksonville chapter of Woman's March Florida, Bonnie Hendrix is hoping the messages of the protests will be heard by city leaders like Curry this week.

"I think the theme in all the demands is transparency and accountability," she told First Coast News.

Hendrix believes accountability and transparency can be improved by JSO, including how it handles releasing body camera video of officer-involved shootings.

"The perception is in many cases, JSO has become insensitive to the human aspect or the human element to this," Hendrix said.

The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville released a list of changes it would like JSO to make:

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement review of all officer-involved shootings

Officers refrain from using excessive use of force

JSO review and revise policies that may be racially discriminatory

The creations of a citizens review board that oversees allegations of police misconduct