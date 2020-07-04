Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency management team leaders will provide information and take questions regarding COVID-19 Tuesday.

As of Monday, small businesses in Jacksonville impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will now have access to city-funded interest payments and loan principal through a small business relief program through VyStar Credit Union.

Ordinance 2020-0201 creates what the city calls the "COVID-19 Small Business Relief & Employee Retention Grant Program." It was passed unanimously during what has become the normal: a city government meeting on Zoom.

In order to qualify for loans, businesses must have been in operation for one year and employ anywhere from two to 100 people. They will also have to provide the most recent one year of business tax returns and one year of personal tax returns.

Small business owners can begin to apply for loans through the city partnership here.

