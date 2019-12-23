After a week of mounting criticism, high-level departures and threats of criminal investigations, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry told First Coast News he's calling on the JEA Board of Directors to end the Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) bidding process to find potential buyers of the utility.

First Coast News caught up with the mayor at a public event Monday morning.

"I've asked the board share to call a meeting to pull and put an end top the ITN process," Curry said during a conversation with reporters. "Put an end to this option, which is one option of many... I've also asked the board share, I'm going to reiterate, pull the process and make all information surrounding this and a part of this public as soon as possible."

Over the weekend City Councilman Matt Carlucci, who has long been an opponent to the sale of JEA, sent an email out with a warning in regard to lawsuits against the city if the process were to be ended by council members. In his email, he wrote in part:

"If JEA board ends this process to privatization and or recapitalization they are immune to lawsuits from the bidders per the ITN contractual agreement! However, if the JEA board of directors passes this ITN on to the Jacksonville City Council, if we the Council stop the process, we are opening our city to serious lawsuits as the ITN contact does not exempt the council. The JEA board at their next meeting is at a serious crossroads. They can take the road of making one of the biggest and most embarrassing mistakes in our consolidated Government if they pass this to the council."

Previously Carlucci called for a grand jury investigation into the Invitation to Negotiate (ITN), a bidding process that has been under scrutiny for the past several months.

The city’s powerful Civic Council has also been a voice of opposition to the current bidding process. Michael Ward, the former longtime CEO of CSX, and the co-chair for the Civic Council’s JEA subcommittee said recent actions by JEA leaders left him ‘outraged’, particularly the bonus plan that could have landed millions of dollars in the pockets of JEA higher-ups.

“It looked to be a scheme to enrich a few at JEA at the cost of ratepayers and taxpayers,” said Ward. “We think the ITN needs to be stopped and there needs to be a formal Request for Proposals if there is a need to sell JEA.”

Prior to Monday morning’s announcement by the Mayor to end the sale of the public utility, he had sent a letter to JEA board members suggesting they speed up the bidding process to be completed in January.

In 2018, the Mayor told First Coast News in an interview: "I do not have an opinion on the sale of JEA. I think it’s important we know the value, I mean the taxpayers, know the value of their assets.”

