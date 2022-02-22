Mayo Clinic announces expansion, including adding 5 floors to hospital

With the new space, the campus will have 121 new inpatient beds, including 56 ICU beds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayo Clinic announced a new expansion of the Jacksonville campus in a press release Tuesday.

According to Mayo Clinic, the expansion is because of "increasing patient demand for complex care and a commitment by Mayo Clinic to redefine the future of health care."

The project will include five new floors on the existing hospital tower. With the new space, the campus will have 121 new inpatient beds, including 56 ICU beds. There will also be shelled space for future projects.

When construction is completed, the hospital building will be 13 floors and 1.4 million square feet. There will be a total of 428 patient beds.

Construction is slated to begin later this year and will be completed by the end of 2026.

“The expansion of our hospital will enable Mayo Clinic to offer outstanding, high-quality care to more patients with serious and complex illnesses,” Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida, said. "Designed to maximize flexibility, the expansion will facilitate new care models, accelerate digital innovation and enhance patient experience."

Since opening in April 2008, Mayo Clinic's Jacksonville campus has continued to grow over the years. Staffing at the hospital increased by 23% in three years.

Last year, the hospital treated more than 168,000 patients, performed 20,000 surgeries and employed 8,314 staff members.

"As a premier academic medical center, it's extremely exciting to see the continued growth and transformational innovation taking place on our campus,” Thielen said. "We look forward to construction starting soon."