Police: Man crushed between truck and trailer in Maxwell House parking lot

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department confirmed they responded to the scene to find one person dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed when he was caught between a truck and trailer in the parking lot of the Maxwell House Coffee Company Building in Downtown Jacksonville, police said.

First responders were dispatched to the parking lot around 11:35 a.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the victim was a man in his 50s and the driver was a female.

Neither were employees at Maxwell House. They worked for a contractor and were at the building to pick up the trailer, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

A Kraft Heinz spokesperson said in a statement:

"We are greatly saddened by the death of a Roehl Transport employee at the Kraft Heinz/Maxwell House plant in Jacksonville earlier today. Initial information is that this was an accident. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. We will provide more information when it is available."