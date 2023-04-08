x
Mathews Bridge eastbound lanes closing for rehab work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rehabilitation project on the Mathews Bridge will close all eastbound lanes starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The bridge will remain closed to all eastbound traffic until 6 a.m. Monday. Westbound lanes will remain open. During the eastbound closure, driver will be redirected to the Hart Bridge.

Posted by FDOT Northeast Florida on Friday, August 4, 2023

