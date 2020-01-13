Get ready for all the nostalgia! Matchbox 20 is coming to Jacksonville at the end of Summer 2020.

Get ready to see them perform under the 'Bright Lights' at Daily's Place on Aug. 8. According to a Twitter post, the band is also touring with The Wallflowers.

"In these Hard Times' you might be 'Overjoyed' to learn that the band is offering both standard concert tickets and VIP packages.

You can purchase pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Both standard concert tickets and VIP packages will be sold on the local ticketing platform via the venues' ticketing systems.

For more information on the show, click here.