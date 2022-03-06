Mat Nemeth drops out of race for Jacksonville sheriff, endorses T.K. Waters

Republican Mat Nemeth ended his campaign for the position of Jacksonville Sheriff on Friday. The law enforcement veteran endorsed Chief T.K. Waters for the role.

The race for the position of Jacksonville Sheriff has one less candidate as of Friday morning. Republican Mat Nemeth withdrew his candidacy for sheriff and backed current Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters for the role, confirmed in a statement from Waters' team.

Nemeth has worked in law enforcement for 34 years.

About the endorsement, Nemeth said, “I am proud to endorse Chief T.K. Waters for Sheriff. With decades of leadership in law enforcement and currently serving as Chief of Investigations, T.K. has the right experience and integrity to lead the JSO.”

Waters' has also received endorsements from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and former sheriff, now US Representative John Rutherford.

Nemeth declined to speak with First Coast News. His team is expected to release a statement, later today.