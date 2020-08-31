Massive tree falls onto Northside home as storms rolled through Jacksonville

Homeowner Angela Jones told First Coast News she and her family are counting their blessings after the tree fell into Jones' bedroom just minutes after she left.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A massive tree fell on a Northside family's home Sunday as storms rolled through the area.

Homeowner Angela Jones told First Coast News she and her family are counting their blessings after the tree fell into Jones' bedroom just minutes after she left. Jones said no one was hurt.

"It fell in the back of the house as soon as I walked out," Jones said. "It could have really fell through when I was in there, or it could have fell through the other side where my children were at."

Jones said she had left the room at around 5 p.m. to talk to her daughter about the weather. That's when they heard what Jones thought was her window cracking. Shortly after, her neighbors ran over to check on the family. Those same neighbors told First Coast News they saw the tree twist and fall into the home.

Jones said she is grateful her family is OK and that her neighbors were kind enough to check on them.

The tree also took out a JEA pole and fell through a neighbor's fence.

Jones and her family will stay in a hotel for the night and will look into tree removal Monday.